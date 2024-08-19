British Tech Entrepreneur Goes Missing After Superyacht Sinks

One of Britain's most prominent tech entrepreneurs has gone missing after a superyacht sank off the coast of Sicily, according to officials in Italy.

On Monday, the sailing yacht Bayesian was at anchor just off the coast of Porticello, Sicily. A severe and unexpected thunderstorm struck the area at about 0400-0500 hours on Monday, the Guardia Costiera told local media, and the vessel went down in high winds. One resident reported seeing a waterspout near the anchorage area and a distress flare at about 0410 hours.

There were 22 people aboard at the time of the sinking, including 12 passengers. 15 people were rescued by a nearby good Samaritan vessel, the Sir Robert Baden Powell, which had spotted the flare from the Bayesian. Seven of the survivors were injured, and the body of one crewmember was recovered from the wreck.

The list of six missing people includes Mike Lynch, the founder of UK software company Autonomy, and his daughter Hannah. His wife, Angela Bucares, and his assistant Charlotte Golunski were among the survivors, along with Golunski's one-year-old daughter.

A large-scale search and rescue operation continued at the scene of the casualty through the day, benefitting from clear and calm weather. The Guardia Costiera requested a dive team from Italy's emergency services agency to inspect the wreck, and the divers have informed Sicilian authorities that there are additional bodies visible inside.

#Palermo, naufragio imbarcazione a Porticello: recuperato dai #sommozzatori dei #vigilidelfuoco il corpo senza vita di un uomo, all’esterno del relitto. Proseguono le operazioni di ricerca con il coordinamento in mare della @guardiacostiera [#19agosto 11:30] pic.twitter.com/Y2m9o5ohCe — Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) August 19, 2024

The name "Bayesian" likely refers to Bayesian inference, a form of statistical analysis used to guess the probability of cause and effect. This mathematical method was a key ingredient in the software systems Lynch created at his first firm. He is believed to be the British-flagged vessel's owner.

For years, the British tech entrepreneur had been at the center of controversy over an alleged fraud involving the sale of his former company to American tech giant Hewlett-Packard. Shortly after the sale in 2011, HP wrote off most of the value of the newly-acquired firm, asserting that there were serious accounting discrepancies in Autonomy's books. Lynch was criminally charged for conspiracy and wire fraud, and he was extradited to the U.S. to stand trial - but he was acquitted by a federal jury this June. He consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Bayesian (ex name Salute) was a 180-foot aluminum-hulled sailing yacht built by Perini Navi in 2008. She was known for her ultra-tall 250-foot aluminum mast.