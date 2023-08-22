Soft Grounding Turns Praise into Scorn for U.S. Navy Commanding Officer

Commander Kenji Igawa, then-CO of USS Howard, during a live-fire exercise June 29. His leadership was praised on July 5, then condemned on August 20 after USS Howard sustained a soft grounding (USN)

The destroyer USS Howard briefly ran aground earlier this month as it was arriving in Bali, U.S. 7th Fleet has confirmed to Navy Times. The destroyer's well-regarded commander has since been removed from his post and reassigned.

On August 10, as USS Howard was nearing Bali, Indonesia for a port call, the destroyer had an "apparent soft grounding," a spokesperson for 7th Fleet said. The crew took action to protect the vessel, which was able to refloat under its own power. No injuries were reported, and the Navy did not mention any damage to the warship.

An investigation into the cause of the grounding is under way. The destroyer's commanding officer, Cmdr. Kenji Igawa, was relieved of command over the weekend. As is standard practice, the Navy only cited "loss of confidence in his ability to command."

Just last month, 7th Fleet publicly praised Cmdr. Igawa's performance. In a release entitled "Japanese American Naval Officer Leads Yokosuka Based USS Howard to Success," 7th Fleet said that "he brings the ship’s crew together and enhances connectedness and purpose," and that his "leadership and dedication to service is a testimony of what makes the United States a great nation."

Igawa served as commanding officer for about nine months, and had previously been USS Howard's executive officer. He has been reassigned to 7th Fleet staff, as is standard when a CO is relieved.

An experienced commander, Capt. Edward Angelinas, has stepped in to serve in Igawa's place until the Navy finds a permanent replacement. Capt. Angelinas previously served as the CO of the destroyers USS McCampbell and USS John S. McCain; he took command of the latter at a particularly challenging time, following the deadly 2017 collision that claimed the lives of 10 of USS McCain's sailors.