Breaking: Report Trafigura Tanker Hit by Houthi Missile in Gulf of Aden

In a still developing story, there are emerging reports that a Houthi missile has struck a product tanker operated for Trafigura, the commodity trading firm. It is the second report of attacks by the rebel group against tankers today.

The UK-based security group Vanguard is reporting that the Marlin Luanda, registered in the Marshall Islands was struck during the second attack. The vessel is a 110,000 dwt product tanker reported to be traveling from Morocco and having transited the Suez Canal last weekend. The AIS signal shows the vessel heading to Singapore where it was due on February 7.

UK Maritime Trade Organizations is confirming that it received a report which was being investigated. They put the location as 60 nautical miles southeast of Aden, Yemen, similar to the location of the first report of an explosion.

Earlier today it was the same vessel, the Marlin Luanda, that relayed information on the earlier attack. In the first instance, they reported an explosion in the air approximately 200 to 300 meters above the waterline of another tanker the Panama-flagged Achilles. The explosion occurred they are reporting about one nautical mile away from the tanker. The projectile did not make contact with either vessel according to Vanguard. A French warship was reported to be patrolling in the area at the time.

The Achilles, a 109,000 dwt crude oil tanker was also southbound in the Red Sea. The vessel on its AIS is showing that it was sailing from Primorsk, Russia, and displaying the message “No Link With Israel.” This tanker is reportedly under contract to an Indian shipper.

U.S. Central Command had also reported earlier today shooting down a missile fired from Yemen that was heading toward the USS Carney.

EURONAVFOR has been cautioning ships over the escalating attacks and saying the Houthis appeared to be threatening a broader array of ships beyond those with known ties to Israel, the U.S., or the UK. They also noted however that the Houthis “might be capitalizing on outdated information regarding ship ownership in certain instances.”

