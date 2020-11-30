Boxship Rescues Missing Man Off Port Canaveral

USCG C-130 aircrew searches for Stuart Bee, Nov. 28 (USCG) By The Maritime Executive 11-29-2020 06:35:00

[Brief] In a lucky rescue, a good samaritan vessel found a missing man about 75 nautical miles to the east of Port Canaveral, Florida, on Sunday morning.

Stuart Bee, 62, departed Cape Marina in Port Canaveral on November 27 and did not return. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville received a report of his disappearance at 1140 hours on Saturday from a member at Cape Marina, who said that Bee normally wouldn't stay out overnight on his boat.

Watchstanders dispatched a C-130 Hercules aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater to search the area and issued a request for assistance from nearby mariners. A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol air marine asset also assisted in the search.

At about 1100 hours on Sunday, the merchant ship Angeles located the man alive and adrift on top of the hull of his 32-foot Sea Ray moterboat. The Angeles' crew brought him safely aboard.

"Saving lives at sea is our highest calling. This is a truly incredible outcome that demonstrates the bond among all mariners and our community," said Capt. Mark Vlaun, commanding officer of Sector Jacksonville. "Thank you to our mission partners that launch into action and to all who got the word out to find and rescue [Stuart Bee]."