Bourbon Rhode: Fourth Body Recovered

Credit: Marine Nationale

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-02 17:07:42

A fourth crew member of the Bourbon Rhode has been found dead.

The Bourbon Rhode sank in the Atlantic Ocean on September 26. The Luxembourg-flag tug supply vessel was in transit 1,200 nautical miles off Martinique Island and 60 nautical miles South-South East from the eye of category 4 hurricane Lorenzo when she began taking on water at the stern in the adverse weather conditions. So far, rescue teams have recovered a lifeboat with three Bourbon Rhode crew members safely on board. Seven crew members remain missing.

Over the past seven days, an extensive search operation has been implemented by the CROSS French West Indies-Guyana (Regional Operational Centre for Surveillance and Rescue) and the French Navy, with the support of the American authorities. Significant maritime and air resources continue today to be deployed over research areas.

“On behalf of Bourbon, I would like to express our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased seafarer,” said Bourbon Crisis Cell Director Cyrille Le Bris. “We are at their side to accompany them through this terrible ordeal. Despite significant search resources for the rescue of the crew, the fate of the missing is an ever-increasing source of anxiety for the families. We remain fully mobilized to pursue relief operations and reiterate our warm thanks to all the teams that have volunteered and are helping us in our search.”