Boskalis to Add World's Largest Rock Installation Vessel to Double Capacity



Royal Boskalis, already a leader in marine services with dredging and maritime infrastructure, is taking a unique approach to quickly double its capacity for subsea rock installation. The company announced plans to convert an existing new vessel to become the largest subsea rock installation in the industry.

A shortage of installation vessels is one of the challenges cited by offshore wind power developers. Companies are looking for unique ways to fill these voids and support the anticipated growth in offshore installations.

“With the introduction of the Windpiper, Boskalis will effectively double its capacity and thereby become the largest player in the industry. Scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2026, the Windpiper is set to play an important role in facilitating the energy transition working on offshore wind projects,” reports Boskalis.

The company currently has three SRI vessels. The new vessel, Windpiper is expected to be deployed for its first projects in Northwest Europe.

The vessel will measure approximately 745 feet (227 meters) with over 100 single-occupancy cabins. It will be a powerful vessel with a total installed capability exceeding 31,000 kW. To address challenging offshore conditions, it will also be outfitted with seven thrusters and a DP2 certification.

Its cargo capacity with be 45,500 metric tons and installation will include both a moonpool for the fall pipe installation and an inclined fall pipe, crucial Boskalis says for the protection of offshore structures such as foundations of offshore wind turbines.

The vessel’s substantial capacity, divided over two holds, makes it well-suited says Boskalis for projects with a long transit distance between the rock loading facilities and the project site, such as those along the North American East Coast, the Baltic Sea, and the Southern North Sea.

The size and large capacity aboard Windpiper, Boskalis reports will minimize the number of round trips required. It will ultimately lead to less emissions and lower costs per installed volume of rock.