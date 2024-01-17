Bomb Blast Causes Light Damage at ZIM's Piraeus Office

Pro-Palestinian activists have detonated a small bomb outside the Piraeus office of ZIM, Israel's quasi-national shipping line.

The explosive device consisted of gas canisters, and the blast caused minor damage to the exterior of the building. The explosion occurred at 0200 hours in the morning, well outside of business hours, and no injuries were reported.

The building also houses the offices of the Diaplous Group, a Greek maritime security company.

Leaflets bearing pro-Palestine messaging were scattered at the scene, according to local police. No one has yet claimed responsibility for the bombing, but Palestine-linked activists are strongly suspected. Six people were briefly arrested, questioned and then released. An investigation into the identity of the perpetrators is under way.

ZIM has come in for tough treatment since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October. It has been banned in Malaysia, barricaded in Fremantle and Halifax, and threatened by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. Like other Israeli firms, it has also seen staff called up for Israel's army reserve units to serve in the ongoing operation.

The firm has prioritized cargo for the Israeli government, in line with its partial government-owned status.

Wednesday's blast was the second at a shipping office in Piraeus in little more than a month. In December 2023, a bomb went off near the front entrance of an office building at Filonos 61-65, home to several smaller shipping companies, a maritime satcom provider, a freight forwarder and the Greek office of a leading P&I club, among others. The damage appeared restricted to the ground floor and lobby of the seven-story building.

In 2020, an unknown perpetrator set off an explosive device at 13 Leof. Al. Papanastiasiou, home of the offices of ship management firm Vita Management S.A. The exterior of the building was heavily damaged, but no injuries were reported.