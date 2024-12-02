BMT Buys Australian Naval Architecture Consultancy AMT

Global maritime design firm BMT has acquired Australian Maritime Technologies (AMT), a Melbourne-based naval engineering consultancy, in order to strengthen its presence in the Australian market.

AMT has been in business for nearly 40 years, and it played a key role in Australia's Arafura-class OPV program. The program initially called for construction of 12 vessels, with a focus on developing sovereign shipbuilding and design expertise. AMT has supported prime contractors in the Australian defense sector, including Leurssen and BAE Systems, and it was involved in the mid-life upgrade program for New Zealand's Anzac-class frigates.

The acquisition brings 60 more naval design and engineering professionals under BMT's umbrella, while preserving AMT's Australian identity. Both companies retain a shared commitment to employee ownership.

Rob Dunbar, AMT's Managing Director, described the acquisition as "an exciting opportunity" that will enable further advancement of sovereign Australian naval design capabilities. It is expected to create new opportunities for BMT, particularly in supporting the Royal Australian Navy's modernization efforts.

Australia's defense shipbuilding market is heating up. In February, the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) recommended increasing its surface fleet from 11 vessels to 26 vessels. If funded and achieved, this expansion program would make the RAN the largest it has been since the end of the Second World War. 11 of the 15 newbuilds will be frigates, and the selection of a final frigate design is expected next year.