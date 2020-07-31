Balearia Proposed New Environmentally-Friendly Terminal for Valencia

The Port of Valencia, Spain’s Contracting Committee is being a review process for a new terminal proposed by the Balearia group. The environmentally-friendly design proposed creating a new terminal for passenger and ro-ro ferry operations with four berths on the site of the former Unión Naval de Valencia shipyard.

Balearia was the only company that submitted a proposal to the port. Under their bid, which calls for a 35-year lease extendable to a maximum of 50 years, they would build and operate the new passenger terminal in the port of Valencia. Global Ports Holding, a specialized cruise port operator, would be a partner in the project overseeing cruise operations at the terminal. Balearia would invest over 37 million euros in the infrastructure, which will include approximately 63,000 square meters and over 13,000 meters of waterfront.

The proposed design incorporates a broad range of environmentally friendly elements, including all of the electrical energy required would be produced at the facilities. It would be from renewable sources including photovoltaic, wind, renewable hydrogen, or biofuel. The terminal would also operate with zero contaminating emissions. They are also committing to a reduction in noise from the terminal operations.

Another key element of the environmental features is a biomethane plant to be incorporated into the facility. The operation would recycle 100 percent of its waste, including waste from the ships, in the biomethane plant to create biogas. This biofuel will fuel a fleet of vehicles that would initially service the terminal and in time be replaced by electric vehicles that would be rechargeable at the supply points set up in the two parking areas. There would be four times more recharging points than required by the regulations.

According to Balearia's proposal, the new passenger terminal has been designed to become a reference for sustainability in the environment of the port of Valencia and to generate added value to the seafront.

The Balearia project includes the preservation of the historical elements of the site including the warehouses, two cranes, the water tower, and the slipways of the former UNL shipyards. The new terminal has separate spaces for ferry operations and cruise ships along with two esplanades for pre-boarding from the south and west accesses. The project also includes an innovation and eco-efficiency center and a space for cultural activities. A training center for the Balearia Business School (EdEB) is also incorporated into the design.

The project, which would open in 2023, expects annual traffic of 370,000 passengers in the first five years of operation. They anticipate two percent growth in traffic reaching a half million passengers annually. The company estimates that, during the life of the contract, the Port Authority of Valencia will collect around 70 million euros in fees and taxes from the ships, passengers, and retail sales at the terminal.

