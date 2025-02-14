Australia and China Square Off in Latest Case of Pacific Expansionism

The government of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is taking steps that it sees as countering China’s expansionist move across the region. Australia is moving to increase its influence in the region to counter China and today China responded angrily after an incident in the air over the South China Sea where China says Australia “deliberately infringed upon China’s rights and interest.”

“We urge Australia to abandon its fantasy of speculation and adventure, strictly restrain the actions of its frontline naval and air forces, and not be willing to be a follower and thug, stirring up trouble in the South China Sea and harming others and itself,” said Defense Ministry Spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang answers reporters' questions.

The exchange of words came after Australia yesterday expressed its concerns following what it called “an unsafe and unprofessional interaction,” between a Chinese plane and a Royal Australian Air Force maritime patrol aircraft. Australia contends for decades it has undertaken maritime surveillance activities in the region over the South China Sea, but on Tuesday, February 11 a Chinese aircraft encroached and released flares close to its aircraft.

“Australia expects all countries, including China, to operate their militaries in a safe and professional manner,” said the Australian Government Department of Defence. Other nations including the Philippines, which is dealing with its own assertions of Chinese expansionism, quickly responded also expressing concern over the incident.

China responded saying Australia “complained first and spread false narratives.” Zhang asserted that the Australian aircraft had “ignored the main road in the South Chian Sea,” and intruded into Chinese airspace.

Kimbe Port, West New Britain Province, Papua New Guinea

The Albanese government has been working to reign in China to protect Australian interests. At the end of last week, it was announced that the government through the Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific would be providing loans to the Government of Papua New Guinea for a port infrastructure upgrade program. Speculation is that the step was taken to block attempts by China to lead the port upgrades. China has been currying favor and increasing influence through its port projects worldwide, including the operations of terminals at the Panama Canal which led to Donald Trump’s assertions China is now running the Panama Canal.

Australia is providing an A$95.7 million (US$61 million) loan which will support the upgrade of Kimbe Port in West New Britain Province. The port plays a critical role in trade handling 90 percent of the palm oil trade in the Province, which is one of the country’s largest exports. The work is scheduled to begin in early 2025 and conclude in 2026, and it will increase resilience against climate impacts and enhance freight services.

“The project reinforces Australia’s commitment to supporting PNG’s economic growth and regional connectivity and will improve infrastructure reliability, strengthen supply chain efficiency, improve connectivity, and boost local economic opportunities,” said Australian officials announcing the project.

The Kimbe Port project is the first of five major upgrades Australia is supporting in Papua New Guinea, with Oro Bay, Daru, the Lae Tidal Basin, and Kavieng also set to benefit from improved port facilities. The project to upgrade ports across Papua New Guinea is expected to cost A$621.4 million (US$395 million).

