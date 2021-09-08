At MIT, a Key Test Moves Full Decarbonization One Step Closer

CFS' prototype magnet, one of the many flat sections that would make up its donut-shaped tokamak reactor design (MIT)

A group of researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and startup Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS) announced Wednesday that they have solved the biggest problem in the development of nuclear fusion power - the magnet. If it can be incorporated into a viable reactor design, their research could give the world enough power for the last, most difficult part of the decarbonization drive.

The most viable options for decarbonizing transportation all require vast quantities of green hydrogen - the same hydrogen that is also in demand for decarbonizing other sectors, like petchem, steelmaking, aviation and trucking. Getting enough renewable electricity to make that hydrogen may be a very steep challenge, especially since the utility sector will need all the green power can get.

"There's a big push right now in decarbonizing the grid with renewables - solar, wind - but at some point, probably around 2040, we're going to max out with renewables and we won't be able to decarbonize further," predicts Maria Zuber, VP for research at MIT. "We're going to need another zero-carbon option."

The option she suggests is clean fusion power, made by fusing two hydrogen atoms into one helium atom. This requires the same conditions found within the heart of the sun - far too hot for any manmade material to handle. To achieve a sustained fusion reaction, researchers need to contain the gas within an extremely powerful magnetic field. In decades of trying, it has never been done in a way that generates more power than it consumes, and many skeptics are not sure it can be done by mid-century - if at all.

That may be about to change. On September 5, a joint MIT / CFS team set a new record for the strongest magnetic field from a high temperature superconducting (HTS) magnet. At 20 tesla in strength, it is far from the most powerful magnet of any kind, but it is much more compact than the superconducting magnets used in fusion research to date.

"In the creation of a nuclear fusion powerplant, arguably the biggest miracle [we need] is the magnets. And that's where we are today," said Zuber proudly.

The "high temperature" in HTS is relative: HTS magnets still need to be chilled to less than -280 degrees Fahrenheit, below the point at which oxygen becomes a liquid. However, this is a lot warmer than first-generation superconductors, which need temperatures near absolute zero (-460 Fahrenheit) in order to achieve zero resistance. Temperatures that cold are challenging to maintain and require a panoply of sophisticated equipment, which increases the size, cost and energy requirements of the reactor design. Fusion researchers have long hoped that an HTS magnet could deliver the field strength needed to contain a fusion reaction, but in a far smaller and cheaper package. The CFS / MIT design may well be that magnet.

"This new magnet technology allows us to make fusion so much smaller that . . . we're going to be able to get there so much sooner than people have thought previously," said Dennis Whyte, the director of MIT's Plasma Science and Fusion Center and the co-founder of CFS.

The startup is optimistic that it can demonstrate net-positive energy from fusion in a test-scale reactor by 2025. It hopes that this will pave the way for the first commerical-scale fusion power plant ever built - and, in short, save the world.

“This record-breaking magnet is the culmination of the last three years of work and will give the world a clear path to fusion power for the first time,” said Bob Mumgaard, CFS CEO. “The world needs a fundamentally new technology that will support efforts to decarbonize on a timeline that can mitigate climate change. This test of our magnet proves we have that technology, and we’re on our way to producing clean, limitless energy for the entire world.”

The team has the backing of MIT, but through CFS, it can also draw on the financial resources of the private sector. CFS' investors include big names in the conventional-energy sector, including oil majors Eni and Equinor. On Wednesday, Eni put the results of CFS' magnet test - not its core oil and gas business - at front and center on its website.

"For Eni, magnetic confinement fusion holds a pivotal role in the technological research for decarbonization, as it will consent humanity to access large quantities of energy produced in a safe, clean and virtually inexhaustible way, without emissions and changing for good energy generation standards, while contributing to an epochal breakthrough in the direction of human progress and quality of life," said Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi in a statement.