As Conflict Heats Up in Iran, Royal Navy Carrier Continues Eastward

Having made its way south through the Suez Canal on May 25, ships of the Royal Navy-led Prince of Wales carrier strike group (CSG) appear to be maintaining their original deployment program, and have not diverted from plan to linger in the Arabian Sea area adjacent to the Iranian conflict zone.

Last spotted in the Red Sea on May 30 off Jeddah before a transit through the Bab el Mandeb, HMS Prince of Wales (R09), logistics ship RFA Tidespring (A136), Type 45 destroyer HMS Dauntless (D33) and Type 23 frigate HMS Richmond (F239) made a port call in Duqm June 7-9. British Forces enjoy logistic and maintenance facilities in the Omani port, and while the crews of the ships would not have enjoyed the weather, they will have had a chance to take a first run ashore since leaving Portsmouth.

RFA Tidespring (A136) has now replaced HNoMS Maud (A530) as the logistic vessel supporting the CSG, and on June 12 was seen resupplying Canadian Halifax Class frigate HMCS Ville de Quebec (F332) and Spanish Álvaro de Bazán Class frigate ESPS Mendez Nunez (F104). Norwegian Nansen Class frigate HNoMS Roald Amundsen (F311) remains with the CSG, which has now been joined by New Zealand ANZAC Class frigate HMNZS Te Kaha.

Progress of HMS Prince of Wales (R09) across the Indian Ocean (CJRC)

On leaving Duqm, the CSG was spotted in imagery en route to conduct anti-submarine warfare training in the Western Arabian Sea with a submarine and Talwar Class frigate INS Tabar (F44) from the Indian Navy. An F-35B from the RAF’s 617 Squadron on board HMS Prince of Wales made an emergency landing on June 14 at Thiruvananthapuram, possibly caught by unexpected early monsoon weather in the exercise area. During the transit, the CSG exercised with a Royal Australian Air Force P-8A maritime surveillance aircraft operating out of Cocos Island. The CSG is now making for Australia for further exercise activity.