Argentina Repeals 52-Year Ban on Live Export of Cattle for Slaughter

In a move that goes against the global trend to stop live export, Argentina announced that it is repealing a ban that has been in place since 1973. The Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy cited it as a move to support free trade and to grow Argentina’s export industry and role in world trade.

Javier Gerardo Milei who became president of Argentina in 2023 has been seeking to grow the country’s role in global trade. The country, which is already one of the leaders in the global export of frozen and refrigerated meat, said the move will allow for greater competition within the livestock and meat sector, greater market freedom, and provide a significant source of foreign currency.

The ministry called the ban outdated and not reflecting the current focus on free development. It declared that there were no reasons to maintain the restriction while asserting that developing the live export trade would encourage the improvement of livestock breeds and add prestige to national production. It said the repeal was in keeping with a government policy to promote “an economic system based on free decisions, adopted in an area of free competition, with respect for private property and the constitutional principles of free circulation of goods, services, and labor.”

The move is likely to face strong opposition from global animal rights groups which have increased pressure on the trade and governments around the world. They argue it is inhumane treatment of the animals and unnecessary cruelty. After years of pressure, New Zealand banned live export in 2023 followed by moves in Great Britain. Australia has limited its trade and is scheduled to end the export of sheep in 2028.

Animal rights groups have also been successful in demanding changes to the vessels used for live export after documenting conditions aboard. Combined with the bans, the shipping industry is in decline. In January 2025, Wellard, which had been involved in live export for 46 years and once was described as Australia’s largest live export business, announced the sale of its last vessel and an end to live exports.

Despite the pressure, the trade however has persisted. Experts report continuing demand from countries including Turkey, Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan, Argentina, Peru, and Colombia. Argentina’s neighboring country Brazil has been conducting live export since 2010 with reports saying around 2.6 million live cattle were shipped. Advocates however are also pressing Brazil to end its live exports.

For Argentina, live export is seen as a new opportunity to expand on its record levels of exports of frozen, refrigerated, and processed beef. The Ministry reported today, February 26, that Argentina increased beef exports by 10 percent in 2024 reaching a total of 935,261 tons. It was the highest level since a record reached in 1924 of 918 thousand tons. The main destinations for Argentina’s beef in 2024 were the United States, as well as China, Mexico, Canada, and Malaysia. In total, Argentina ships to 53 international markets, which was up by 11 in 2024.

The Ministry says Argentina's beef exports reflect the combination of quality, market diversification, and the ability to adapt to international demands. They report the meat sector is emerging as a pillar of the country’s economic growth.

