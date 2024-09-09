Allseas Pipelay Barge Goes Aground Off Mexico

An Allseas pipelay barge has gone aground in the Gulf of Mexico in a storm, and divers are at work in an attempt to refloat the vessel.

The Tog Mor, a pipelay barge owned by the Swiss engineering pioneer Allseas, went aground during a tropical wave event off Coatzacoalcos. It was under way for a terminal on the Coatzacoalcos River when the tow line connecting its tug parted. Winds began to push it towards shore, and three tugs attempted to intervene, according to local media. The attempt was not successful and the vessel grounded off Villa Allende, just east of the river's mouth.

#HechosAmVeracruz | Un barco encalló???? en la playa de ????Villa Allende en Coatzacoalcos luego de ser arrastrado por el oleaje. pic.twitter.com/Z4z5vD15QC — TV Azteca Veracruz (@AztecaVeracruz) September 9, 2024

Veracruz I #Fotogalería Buque Tog Mor que encalló en Veracruz atrae a turistas.



El Tog Mor quedó encallado este fin de semana en Villa Allende, Veracruz, debido al intenso oleaje y la ruptura del tirante del remolcador que lo acompañaba. pic.twitter.com/cAtchp8a52 — 4C News (@4CNewsMx) September 9, 2024

Rescuers were deployed to evacuate the barge's crew, and it took approximately 24 hours to pull all nonessential personnel off the barge safely. Videos from the scene suggest that the responders rigged a liferaft connected to the ship and the shore by lines, and then pulled the personnel through the surf zone in small groups. A portion of the crew remained behind to assist with the salvage. Mexico's navy oversaw the rescue operation, and it has taken charge of safety during the refloat operation that will follow.

Tog Mor is a spread-moor offshore construction barge converted for pipelay capability in 2002. It is specially designed for shallow water operation, and it has a 10-point spread mooring system. It can lay subsea pipe up to 60 inches in diameter, and it has a 300-tonne deck crane for construction operations.

Allseas has been contacted for comment.