Algerian Tanker Sails Humanitarian Mission to Fuel Lebanon’s Power Company

Algeria conducted a humanitarian mission to bring badly needed fuel to Lebanon to end a nearly two-week-long blackout by the country’s central power company. It is the first of several efforts in the coming days that are attempting to restore a steady supply of fuel to the impoverished country.

Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune instructed the state-owned oil company Sonatrach to make an emergency delivery of fuel to Lebanon shortly after Electricite du Liban announced it had run out of fuel for its power stations. The company said on August 17 that it had no more fuel supplies having depleted its reserves. The shutdown created a crisis that impacted operations at Beirut Port, the international airport, and key services such as wastewater and drinking water.

EdL has an agreement with Iraq where it normally imports heavy fuel oil but the company then must sell the fuel because it needs low-sulfur fuel or gas oil for its generators. Iraq suspended deliveries to Lebanon accusing it of not having paid for a prior shipment.

The product tanker In Ecker (40,000 dwt) was loaded with 30,000 tons of low-sulfur fuel suitable for the power stations that Algeria is donating to Lebanon in a humanitarian effort. The vessel departed the Skikda oil terminal on August 22 and arrived in the port of Tripoli, Lebanon yesterday, August 27. Egypt has also promised a fuel delivery and there is also an agreement to deliver gas oil to Lebanon in September. Iraq has also agreed to restart its deliveries to Lebanon.

The Lebanese power system reportedly has faced numerous crises due to long-term under-investment. Power supply is typically limited to between two to a maximum of four hours a day in parts of the country. After EdL ran out of fuel people were forced to rely entirely on private diesel generators. When operational, EdL can supply 1,600 to 2,000 MW daily.