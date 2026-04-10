Alarm as Migrant Vessel Deaths in the Mediterranean Nears 1,000 in 2026



The UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) is sounding the alarm over rising numbers of migrant deaths in the Mediterranean. It highlights that 2026 is becoming one of the deadliest starts to a year in more than a decade, based on the number of reported deaths.

Across the Mediterranean, at least 990 deaths have been recorded this year as more people try to cross the rough waters, making it the deadliest start to a year since 2014. In the Central Mediterranean alone, which is considered the world’s deadliest and most dangerous migrant route, around 765 people have died this year, over 460 more than during the same period last year.

IOM is sounding the alarm over the rising number of deaths for immigrants trying to cross the deadly waters from North Africa to Europe using unseaworthy and overloaded inflatable boats after 180 people were reported dead or missing in at least five shipwrecks over the past two weeks.

In the latest incident on April 5, more than 80 migrants went missing when a boat capsized in the Central Mediterranean. The boat is said to have departed from Tajoura in Libya with around 120 people on board and took on water in rough weather before overturning. A merchant vessel and a tugboat managed to rescue a total of 32 survivors, who were later brought to Lampedusa by the Italian Coast Guard. Two bodies were also recovered.

A few days earlier, on April 1, 19 people were found dead aboard a vessel off southern Italy near Lampedusa, with 58 people, among them women and children, being rescued. The vessel, which survivors said left Zuara in Libya overnight between March 28 and 29, was adrift in the high seas for three days due to engine failure and fuel shortages.

In another incident on the same day, at least 19 migrants died in the Aegean Sea near Bodrum, Turkey, after a rubber boat capsized en route to Greece, with several others rescued. In other cases in recent days, at least 22 people died off Crete after departing from eastern Libya, while another 19 died near Sfax, Tunisia, with around 20 people also reported missing.

“These tragedies show, once again, that far too many people are still risking their lives on dangerous routes,” said Amy Pope, IOM Director General. “Saving lives must come first. But we also need stronger, unified efforts to stop traffickers and smugglers from exploiting vulnerable people, and to expand safe and regular pathways – so no one is ever forced into these deadly journeys.”

IOM reports that while fatalities are rising, the year has so far recorded a sharp decline in the number of migrants managing to make the perilous journey to Europe. This year, Italy has recorded about 6,200 arrivals compared to 9,400 over the same period last year.

While the tiny island of Lampedusa remains the main entry point to Europe for migrants crossing the Mediterranean, non-governmental organizations continue to accuse Italian authorities of frustrating their rescue operations through vessel detentions and hefty fines.

In late March, Italian authorities imposed a 20?day detention order and a €10,000 ($11,600) fine on Sea-Watch e.V, which operates the Sea?Watch 5 vessel, after it rescued 93 people and docked at Trapani, Sicily, instead of proceeding to a port more than 1,100 kilometers away as ordered by authorities.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

A month earlier, the 58-meter rescue vessel had been detained for 15 days and fined €7,500 ($8,700) after rescuing 18 people. But, in this case, the detention order was annulled by an Italian court.

The Mediterranean has gained notoriety as the deadliest migration route worldwide, with at least 2,108 people reported dead or missing in 2025. Over the period between 2014 and 2025, more than 33,000 migrants died or went missing in the Mediterranean.

