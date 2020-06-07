AIDA Cancels All U.S. and Canadian Port Calls Through End of 2020

File image By The Maritime Executive 06-07-2020 09:35:56

Carnival Corporation's German-market brand, AIDA Cruises, has announced the cancellation of all U.S. and Canadian port calls for the entirety of 2020.

"As a result of the continuing effects of the coronavirus, the conditions for international travel to the USA and Canada are not yet in place," AIDA said in a statement. The line noted that all cruise ship calls in Canada are banned until October 31, and the United States has imposed a travel ban on foreigners who have recently been in the EU - meaning that European passengers cannot currently fly to the U.S. to meet a ship.

In a German-language announcement published on its site, AIDA said that all trips planned for 2020 with port calls in the U.S. and Canada cannot take place. Guests who have booked an affected trip will be informed, and they may opt for a cash reimbursement or a future cruise credit valued at 10 percent more than the original fare.

Since so many port states have implemented restrictions on cruising, AIDA has extended its shutdown in all other markets through July 31. However, it says that it is working hard on planning for a timely restart when EU travel restrictions ease.

AIDA's decision to cancel its 2020 Canadian and U.S. port calls follows shortly after a similar announcement from Hornblower subsidiary Victory Cruise Lines (VCL), which operates two Bahamian-flagged vessels on the Great Lakes. In a statement late last month, VCL said that it is focusing on the upcoming 2021 season, which includes the debut of the expedition cruise ship Ocean Victory in Alaska and new itineraries on the Great Lakes, Canadian Maritimes, New England and the Southeastern United States.