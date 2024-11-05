A Week After Devastating Floods, Spain’s Valencia Port is Restoring Service

A week after massive storms caused widespread flooding and destruction which may have claimed 200 or more lives and destroyed infrastructure, Spanish authorities report the Valencia region is restoring services. The Port Authority reports that container operations in the Port of Valencia have resumed and efforts are now underway to begin clearing the backlogs.

Heavy rains spread across the region on October 29 catching many by surprise and causing a deluge that turned into widespread flooding inundating communities. Climate scientists reported it was what was known as a cut-off low-pressure system where the storm becomes stuck outside the jet stream. They also believe the Mediterranean, where surface water temperatures hit a new all-time high in August and the continued warmth of the water contributed to the ferocity of the storms.

Both in the city and outlying regions, there was massive damage to infrastructure and a death toll now above 200 people (Ministry of Transportation)

In the devastation, communities were covered with mud and the water washed away roads and infrastructure including regional rail lines. More than eight million residents were impacted when the Transport Ministry reported it was also suspending commuter lines due to safety concerns as further rains hit the region.

The national government is reporting that as of today more than 36,000 people have been rescued while power has been restored to nearly 150,000 homes. They also authorized nearly $12 million in relief aid to 78 hard-hit communities. Efforts continue to clear mud, reopen roads, and repair damaged rail lines.

The Navy sent a ship to the Port of Valencia with 104 marines as well as trucks with food, water, support material, and two SH-60F helicopters to aid with the relief efforts while by the end of the month, port officials reported that limited operations have been restored. The Port of Valencia opened for the entry/exit of vessels since mid-morning on October 30. The Port of Sagunto also returned to normal operations later on October 30 with the port authority reporting both are now fully operational for maritime traffic. Rail service to the Port of Valencia was restored on November 4.

Hemos desplazado Brigadas de @transportesgob que trabajaban en el canal de acceso a la estación de Valencia hasta Sedaví para que echen una mano con la accesibilidad de sus calles, moviendo y trasladando enseres y vehículos. Gracias a los trabajadores por su total disponibilidad. pic.twitter.com/LC7Pt5FDF3 — Oscar Puente (@oscar_puente_) November 2, 2024

En la parte negativa. El estado del viaducto en Cheste de la C3… pic.twitter.com/zHiVB6PgMp — Oscar Puente (@oscar_puente_) November 5, 2024

Today, November 5, the Port of Valencia said its operators are bringing forward the opening of the gates of its container terminals. Both the CSP and APM terminals plan to open at 0600 in order to speed up logistical services. The MSC terminal will begin pre-gate operations an hour later and open as of 0800 with all the terminals remaining open till 2000.

Valencia, already Spain’s second-busiest cargo port and one of the busiest in all of Europe, reported strong growth in 2024. It has increased in importance as a transshipment hub as containerships were forced to divert around Africa and away from the Red Sea and the Mediterranean. Valencia is providing a vital connection for ports, especially in the eastern Mediterranean. Overall container volume was up 14 percent in the first half of the year to over 2.7 million TEU.

While service has been restored, major carriers including Hapag-Lloyd are warning to expect continuing delays. In an update to customers on November 5, Hapag warned that while the terminals are open they continue to operate at a reduced pace with limited personnel.

