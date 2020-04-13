550 Test Positive on USS Theodore Roosevelt

medical tests carried out on USS Theodore Roosevelt crew By The Maritime Executive 04-12-2020 06:33:25

As of April 11, 92 percent of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt crewmembers have been tested for COVID-19, with 550 positive and 3,673 negative results. 3,696 Sailors have moved ashore.

One of the sick was admitted to the ICU at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam last week after reportedly being found unresponsive whilst undergoing a 14-day isolation period.

A team of medical professionals assigned to 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force have now deployed to Guam in order to augment COVID-19 response efforts. Approximately 230 Sailors and Marines arrived in Guam this month, and they are supporting USS Theodore Roosevelt’s onboard medical staff while the ship is in port.

The 3rd Medical Battalion, based in Okinawa, Japan, maintains a deployable force ready to intervene to support natural disasters, humanitarian assistance and various other missions. After receiving official notice of the mission to support USS Theodore Roosevelt, the joint Navy and Marine Corps team was ready to deploy within 48 hours.

The team adds to the professional medical care already available aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt, including more than 70 embarked officers and corpsmen and a team from the Biological Defense Research Directorate, Fort Detrick, Maryland.

USS Theodore Roosevelt is currently on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific and pulled in to Guam on March 27.