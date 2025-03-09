In The Know Podcast 64: Tore Morten Olsen, President Maritime, Marlink

The maritime industry has more options for satellite data than ever before, and it can be hard to know which to choose. Marlink, a leading managed connectivity provider for shipping, is offering an all-of-the-above option - GEO, LEO and LTE connectivity rolled into one "hybrid" package. The added speed and high reliability of a multi-constellation service open up new opportunities for shipowners, says Marlink's President of Maritime, Tore Morten Olsen - but the advantages come with new risks in the form of cyber vulnerabilities.

To make the most of the power of modern connectivity and manage the complexities, he says, owners need a managed service with global scale and full-time cybersecurity protection. "What we see now is that there is a lot more need for advice and guidance to benefit from the capabilities that this connectivity brings, so we find ourselves spending a lot more time in helping our clients take advantage of the opportunity that close to unlimited connectivity brings," says Olsen.

For all the details of TME's recent conversation with Olsen, listen in below.