Galveston LNG Bunker Port Sets Site for Proposed LNG Bunkering Facility

Galveston LNG Bunker Port (GLBP) has announced its lease-agreement with the City of Texas City for 140 acres of land on Shoal Point in Galveston County, Texas, adjacent to the Texas City Ship Channel and in close proximity to the maritime centers of Texas City, Galveston, and Houston.

Galveston LNG Bunker Port is a Joint Venture between Seapath and Pilot LNG to develop, construct, and operate the US Gulf Coast’s first dedicated facility supporting the fueling of LNG-powered vessels and will be located on 140 acres of prime deep-water marine industrial real estate in Galveston County, Texas. GLBP was announced in September of 2023 as a joint-venture between Seapath Group (Seapath), a maritime subsidiary of Libra Group, and Pilot LNG, LLC (Pilot), a Houston-based clean energy solutions company. Pilot and Seapath anticipate announcing the Final Investment Decision (FID) details of the GLBP project on Shoal Point by the second half of 2024, with operations commencing in late 2026.

Texas City Mayor, Dedrick Johnson says: “Texas City is excited to be partnering with GLBP to develop Shoal Point. Shoal Point and Texas City are an integral part of the maritime economy both in the State of Texas and throughout the U.S. We are very happy to have GLBP in our City and look forward to the jobs and economic opportunities that the project will bring to Texas City.”

Jonathan Cook, CEO of Pilot LNG stated: “GLBP is fortunate to have a collaborative partner in Texas City, and we believe this is the best possible site in the entire Galveston Bay region for our clean energy facility. Its strategic location and proximity to the key ports of Texas City, Galveston, and Houston is critical in ensuring the successful delivery of this LNG marine fuels project. We look forward to more announcements in the coming weeks and months as additional milestones are achieved towards the successful delivery of the project.”

Since the project was announced in September, GLBP has assembled a top team of advisors and continues its ongoing front-end engineering and design development for the project. The project as designed is for a two train and two tank facility producing 600,000 gallons per day. The first phase of the GLBP project is expected to produce 300,000 gallons per day of LNG for sale into the marine bunker fuel market in the Galveston Bay, and Western Gulf of Mexico region. GLBP estimates it will file applications with the necessary federal and state agencies to permit, construct, and operate the small-scale LNG terminal for marine fuel in early 2024.