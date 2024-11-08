Louisiana Supply Boat Entrepreneur Abraham Ton Passes at 93

Abraham Ton, a beloved husband, father, and businessman, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2024 at the age of 93. Born in Holland, Abraham set sail for America at the age of 26, embarking on a journey that would define a life of hard work, resilience, and success. His story is one of determination, crossing the Atlantic to seek new opportunities and to provide a better future for his family.

Upon arriving in America, Abraham built a thriving career in the oilfield industry, applying the strong work ethic and principles he was known for. His entrepreneurial spirit later led him into dairy farming, where he brought the same dedication and commitment that made him successful. However, it was the maritime industry that he truly left his mark. In the 1970s, Abraham established a boat company in Venice, Louisiana, becoming a respected figure in the local community. His company flourished under his leadership, becoming a cornerstone for the region’s maritime industry.

Abraham will always be remembered for his unwavering devotion to his family. His life’s work was built on the principle of providing for them at all costs. His diligence and dedication earned him admiration not only as a professional but as a loving father and husband who always put his family first.

He is preceded in death by his parents Hendrikus and Huibertje Ton, and two grandchildren Brooke and Joel Ton.

He leaves behind a legacy of success, integrity, and commitment to principles that will live on in the hearts of those who knew him. He is survived by his beautiful, loving, and caring wife of 20 years, Doris Annette Ton of Magnolia, MS, his son Hank Ton of Magnolia, MS, his daughters Marie Aych of McComb, MS and Nancy (Delton) Butler of Meadville, MS, his five grandchildren, and his eleven great-grandchildren, who will continue to honor his memory and the values he instilled in them. Though his presence will be deeply missed, Abraham’s spirit of perseverance, love, and dedication will remain forever in the lives he touched.