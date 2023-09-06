ZF Marine Offering Extended Warranties For All Transmissions & Controls

ZF Marine’s extended warranty program offers the longest and most flexible warranty options on the market

Extended warranty options provide coverage up to six years on all ZF Marine transmissions and controls

[By: ZF Marine]

ZF Marine announces the launch of a new extended warranty program designed to extend coverage across the company’s full portfolio of transmissions and controls products.

This new warranty program extends ZF’s standard warranty window up to six years, a generous coverage period unavailable anywhere else in the market. The extended warranty program is also fully customizable, depending on the product and length of warranty requested, allowing customers to select the warranty option that best meets their needs and budget.

“At ZF Marine, we are committed to providing our customers with best-in-class products and services. We believe that this flexible, extended warranty option is just one more way we can deliver on that promise,” said ZF Marine’s Keith Stanley, senior manager, pleasure craft product line.

“Whether you need a shorter warranty period or a longer one, we have options available to fit your requirements. We stand behind the quality of our products, and this new program is designed to give our customers greater operational confidence and assurance on the water,” said ZF Marine’s George Lewis, senior manager, commercial/fast craft product line.

To learn more about ZF Marine’s extended warranty for transmissions and controls, customers should contact their account managers, submit a request on ZF Marine’s service app for mobile devices or call the 1-833-ZFMarine hotline, where a team member will help customers select the best warranty option for their specific needs.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.