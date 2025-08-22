Witherby Publishing Group and VIRSEC Announce CBT Joint Venture

[By: Witherby Publishing Group]

Capt. Iain Macneil MNM and Kat Heathcote Macneil MBE return to their roots with the announcement of a new CBT Joint Venture initially focussing on the burgeoning Maritime Security Sector. Witherby Publishing Group's owners are delighted to announce the signing of an exclusive MoU between themselves and Steve Richards and Cathy Wallwork of VIRSEC.

Capt. Macneil, CEO of Witherbys and original founder of Seamanship International said, "while it's been a while since we stepped away from CBT creation to focus on our takeover of Witherbys and expanding that portfolio of technical, operational and compliance guidelines, I always felt we may well return to the CBT sector under the right circumstances. We have been extremely impressed with VIRSEC and indeed, as part of my own re-qualification as Master Unlimited in 2024, I used their online STCW Ship Security Officer (SSO) course: while onboard ship, in my own time, at a pace that suited me, prior to successfully completing an online examination to receive an MCA Approved Certificate. Since then we have looked more closely at the company and its owners and feel their style and values align with our own. Their sharp focus on their area of expertise and their accreditation from bodies such as the MCA and ABS makes them the ideal partner, and we very much look forward to adding our maritime expertise to their undoubted security and course creation skills. With an initial focus on security aspects such as: Port Security, Drug Trafficking, Piracy and Armed Robbery, Cyber Security, Stowaways and Distressed People in Small Boats, it is our intention to specialise in the training required for compliance and certification before expanding the portfolio in support of STCW, SOLAS, MARPOL and the ISM Code.

Our last foray into CBT was the highly successful internal competence management system developed for Shell, and we are really pleased to be moving back into this area alongside this excellent small company.”

Steve Richards, Operations Director at VIRSEC added: “We are really excited to be working with Witherbys on this Joint Venture and view this as a unique opportunity to transform how maritime professionals access and experience training. Witherbys’ integrity and heritage, combined with VIRSEC’s focus on practical, quality-led training, will enable us to create courses that are not only compliant, but also engaging, flexible and future-ready. Our shared vision is to empower seafarers and maritime organisations with the knowledge and confidence to operate safely and securely in an increasingly complex world.”