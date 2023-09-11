Wärtsilä Technical Management Agreement Provides Maintenance Flexibility

Technology group Wärtsilä has signed a Technical Management Agreement with China LNG Shipping (International) Company Ltd. (CLSICO). The 15-year agreement will ensure operational reliability and provide maintenance planning flexibility for the ‘Dapeng Princess’, the world’s largest shallow draft LNG carrier. The agreement took effect from and was booked as order intake by Wärtsilä in July 2023.

The vessel operates with three Wärtsilä 34DF dual-fuel engines, and the Technical Management Agreement includes constant data monitoring and maintenance support for the engines and gas valve units. The full scope includes Wärtsilä’s Dynamic Maintenance Planning solution, which maximises the time between overhauls and provides scheduling flexibility. Also included is Expert Insight, Wärtsilä's unique predictive maintenance solution, which secures asset availability by preventing potential problems before they occur.

“The ‘Dapeng Princess’ is a new ship and a very important addition to our fleet. We wish to ensure that its performance and operational reliability are always at the maximum level, which is why we have decided to take advantage of the support that Wärtsilä can offer,” said Andrew Johnston, General Manager, CLSICO.

“We are very pleased to sign this agreement with CLSICO which supports cost-efficient maintenance and will deliver optimal uptime for the ship. The value-adding efficiency and flexibility provided are core pillars within our Lifecycle Agreement approach to optimising our customers’ operations and supporting them with their decarbonisation and sustainability goals,” commented Henrik Wilhelms, Director, Agreement Sales, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

