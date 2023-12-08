Wärtsilä Launches EvoTube to Revolutionize Shaft Line Technology
[By: Wärtsilä]
Wärtsilä announces today the introduction of EvoTube® a breakthrough in Shaft Line technology, poised to redefine efficiency and environmental responsibility in marine propulsion systems.
EvoTube® is a significantly simplified system with fewer components than a conventional stern tube system. The inboard seal is mounted directly on the aft bearing housing, and the forward bearing is replaced with a standalone bearing inside the engine room. Its intelligent design optimizes space utilization and eases maintenance tasks.
The EvoTube® concept is suitable for both oil and water lubrication systems, also facilitating future conversion from oil to water lubrication systems, effectively enviromentally future-proofing vessels anytime during the vessel’s operational life.
Rob Burford, Vice President of Wärtsilä Shaft Line Solutions, says “We’re thrilled to announce EvoTube® - a game-changer in marine propulsion. Wärtsilä's commitment to innovation shines through in this technology, offering shipowners and operators an environmental future proof option of seamless transition from Oil to Water. EvoTube® is not just a product; it's a testament to our dedication to advancing the maritime industry with cutting-edge solutions that simplify operations while minimizing environmental impact."
With a 90% reduction in required oil volume for stern tube lubrication, EvoTube® enhances efficiency and reduces operational costs. The system's advancements, including eliminating shaft corrosion in water lubrication, present a low-risk solution for shipyards and designers, streamlining the design process and contributing to overall operational efficiency.
