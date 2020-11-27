Wärtsilä to Provide Support for Eight Teekay Shipping LNG Carriers

By The Maritime Executive 11-25-2020

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed LNG Support Agreements for eight LNG Carrier vessels owned by Teekay Gas, a part of the global Teekay Group. The two agreements, each for four vessels, were signed in August and September of this year. The agreements took effect from one month following their signing and are valid for 5 years. Wärtsilä has earlier supplied the LNG reliquefaction systems onboard all of the vessels covered by the agreements.

Under the contract terms, Wärtsilä will provide both remote support, as well as 24/7 technical support for the vessels’ onboard Gas Process Plants. In carrying out an analysis of the process plants, Wärtsilä utilises its digital OPERIM (Operational Performance Improvement & Monitoring) tool. This provides data to support performance improvements needed to achieve optimal efficiency, and allows adjustments to be made taking into account changes in the operating conditions.

“Lifecycle support to our customers’ installations is a central pillar in the strategy of Wärtsilä Gas Solutions. Agreements such as these are the best way for ensuring that the products, systems and solutions that we deliver are properly maintained, and that their reliability and performance are at the optimal level,” commented Rene Christian Olsen, Director Services, Gas Solutions.

Wärtsilä has a long-standing relationship with Teekay, and has supplied multiple products for their fleet.

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions is a market leader with innovative systems and lifecycle solutions for the gas value chain. Our main focus areas are handling of gas in seaborne transport (storage, fuel, transfer and BOG management), gas to power, liquefaction and biogas solutions. We help our customers on the journey towards a sustainable future through focus on lifecycle, innovation and digitalization.

