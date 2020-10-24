Wärtsilä Selected to Power New ‘Super Ferries’ Series

By The Maritime Executive 10-23-2020

The technology group Wärtsilä has been selected by P&O Ferries (P&OF), the British ferry operator, to power their new series of ‘super ferries’. The contract is for two vessels, and the order was signed in Q1 2020.

The vessels will be powered by the Wärtsilä 31 engine, recognised by Guinness World Records as being the world’s most efficient 4-stroke diesel engine. The engine’s high level of fuel efficiency also reduces exhaust emissions. P&OF has stated that the new vessels “will be the most sustainable ships ever to sail the English Channel, setting new standards for reliability and cost efficiency.”

“We have worked closely with P&O Ferries and their naval architects on the design of these ships, and in their drive for greater efficiency and lower emission levels that can deliver more sustainable operations. The Wärtsilä 31 is absolutely the right choice for meeting these requirements,” says Karls Hinks, Sales Manager, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

Each ship will feature four 16-cylinder Wärtsilä 31 engines. Delivery to the yard will commence in Q2 2021. The engines will also be fitted with state-of-the-art Wärtsilä Data Communication Units, which utilise artificial intelligence and are supported by the company’s Expert Insight condition monitoring platform. Expert Insight takes predictive maintenance to the next level maximising uptime and lowering operating costs.

The 230 metres long, double-ended RoPax ferries will operate between England and France.

