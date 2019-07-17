VIKING Wins Breakthrough Order for HydroPen Firefighting System

The globally exclusive HydroPen™ distributor and leading safety solutions expert, VIKING Life-Saving Equipment, has announced the signing of a fleetwide contract with a major global container shipping operator to integrate the HydroPenTM System for container firefighting. Beyond the revolutionary system developed by Rosenby Engineering, the scope of supply also includes MED approved mobile water monitors, providing a further boost to the operators’ onboard fire safety setup.



Closing the container safety gap



With the deal, the operators fleet becomes the first to enjoy all the benefits of the technologically forward HydroPen™ System, which enables crew to safely and efficiently tackle costly container fires at heights.



Typically, when container fires are at heights above the reach of the crew, they are fought indirectly by dowsing the burning container and its surroundings with water. This conventional method is ineffective, dangerous, and can destroy precious cargo. The intelligently designed HydroPen™ System, however, uses pressurized water to drill through container doors, before automatically switching to fire extinguishing mode - putting out the fire directly at its source.



Thorough testing



Prior to full fleet integration, the customer has tested the HydroPenTM System thoroughly and was pleased with the results: The HydroPenTM System was found to be simple, efficient and flexible to use for both elevated containers and containers in cargo holds using the HydroLock accessory. It only requires one person to use the system, which frees up other personnel for other important tasks during an emergency.



Lasse Boesen, Global Manager Trade at VIKING expected such an assessment: “This reflects a lot of the positive feedback VIKING has gained after performing tests with some of the world’s largest container ship owners.”



Minimal training



Training to use the HydroPen™ is minimal. Crew only need to hoist the HydroPenTM drilling unit to the doors of the burning container using the telescopic lift supplied with the system. The drilling and extinguishing process is then carried out automatically and with minimum risk to the crew.

The HydroPenTM System is able to spray water, foam and even CO2 into containers - depending on the fire type. What’s more, the system only requires a ship’s existing fire hoses and water pressure to function.

