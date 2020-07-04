Van Ameyde Participates in SEAsia Group

By The Maritime Executive 07-01-2020 05:21:09

On 16 October 2019 Van Ameyde concluded a share transaction with Singapore-based SEAsia Group. The strategic partnership is geared to expanding Van Ameyde’s marine surveying network to the Asian Pacific market.

Domiciled in Singapore – the port from which Van Ameyde wishes to expand its marine business in the region – it boasts a network of surveyors in 20+ countries in the Asian Pacific. SEAsia has found a strong strategic partner in Van Ameyde to develop the region to its full extent.

SEAsia will provide Van Ameyde with meaningful presence in the region, offering Van Ameyde the opportunity to explore the market and provide its customer-base representation beyond its current network which already stretches from the Baltic to the Mediterranean. Conversely, SEAsia’s customers will benefit from representation in the wider European region, covered by Van Ameyde’s existing network. Van Ameyde’s participation in SEAsia follows various acquisitions in the Benelux, Northern and Eastern Europe and the UK in the past few years.

