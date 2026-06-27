USCGC JUNIPER Conducts FY26 Drydock at Pacific Shipyards in Honolulu 

[By Pacific Shipyards International}

Pacific Shipyards International, LLC (PSI), a subsidiary of Pacific Marine & Supply Company, is proud to announce that USCGC JUNIPER, a 225-foot U.S. Coast Guard buoy tender, entered Ho’?la I N? Moku, PSI’s large dry dock, on June 17, 2026, for her FY26 drydock availability. The award includes a 120-day period of performance and represents a significant Coast Guard maintenance availability for PSI.

This maintenance availability includes drydocking, inspection, preservation, maintenance, and repair work in support of JUNIPER’s continued operational readiness. The project also marks an important milestone for PSI, as JUNIPER is the first Coast Guard buoy tender to dock in Ho’?la I N? Moku.

USCGC JUNIPER and her crew perform a vital mission in support of safe maritime navigation, including the maintenance of buoys and other aids to navigation relied upon by commercial, military, and recreational mariners. As a multi-mission Coast Guard cutter, JUNIPER supports aids to navigation, maritime law enforcement, marine environmental protection, homeland defense, military readiness, and search and rescue missions.

“PSI is honored to support the U.S. Coast Guard and the crew of USCGC JUNIPER on this important availability,” said Iain Wood, CEO of PSI. “This award is especially meaningful to our shipyard because it strengthens our workload between major Navy availabilities and allows our team to demonstrate the full capability of Ho’?la I N? Moku and our workforce in support of Coast Guard fleet readiness.”

The JUNIPER availability helps bridge PSI’s production workload between the USS WILLIAM P. LAWRENCE SRA and the upcoming USS FRANK E. PETERSEN JR. SRA scheduled to begin in September.

