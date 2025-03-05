USA Big Mountain Paper Inc. Joins JAXPORT’s Foreign Trade Zone

[By: JAXPORT]

The Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) announced today that USA Big Mountain Paper Inc. has joined Northeast Florida’s U.S. Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) No. 64 in Jacksonville, Florida.

An FTZ is a federally designated area providing cost-saving options for importers. No. 64 is Florida’s largest FTZ by land area, covering more than 5,000 square miles throughout ten counties in Northeast Florida.

USA Big Mountain Paper Inc. manufactures and distributes environmentally friendly medical products, including bed pads and adult diapers, from its 157,355-square-foot facility near JAXPORT. Through its activation in the FTZ, the company’s warehouse is eligible for FTZ benefits, including the ability to defer, reduce, or eliminate U.S. Customs duties on raw materials imported into the U.S.

“Northeast Florida’s Foreign Trade Zone provides cost advantages for companies to grow their business in Northeast Florida,” said JAXPORT Chief Commercial Officer Robert Peek. “The region’s additional advantages, including fast access to the growing Southeast region and outstanding highway and rail connections, make us an attractive option for businesses of all sizes to establish or grow their operations here, supporting jobs and economic development throughout our region and state.”

Foreign Trade Zones are areas considered outside of U.S. Customs territory for duty purposes. Administered under the supervision of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), FTZ No. 64 operates under the Alternative Site Framework (ASF), which allows warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturers within the service area to utilize FTZ benefits while operating in their existing facilities. For example, an FTZ can be as small as a single room within a building or as large as a warehouse or entire manufacturing plant.

The zone encompasses ten counties in Northeast Florida: Eastern Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties. Any company within this service area that wants to take advantage of FTZ benefits must apply through JAXPORT and receive approval from the federal FTZ Board. The entire application and approval process typically takes less than 60 days.