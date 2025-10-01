Unifeeder and Portchain Partner for More Efficient Berthing Operations

[By: Portchain]

Unifeeder and Portchain have partnered to improve operational efficiency by reducing waiting times, daily coordination effort, and lowering fuel consumption with Portchain Connect. The platform links Unifeeder directly with its terminal network, giving both sides a shared real-time view of schedules and a faster way to align on berthing windows.

The partnership builds on a successful Proof of Value project in the Americas, Northern Europe, and the Mediterranean. Results included earlier berth confirmations, reduced waiting times, measurable fuel savings, and daily time savings for operations teams. Users reported saving up to 1 hour per day, waiting times were reduced, and vessel speed stability was increased by acting earlier on high-quality terminal data.

By digitizing the exchange of berth alignment information, the collaboration reduces manual communication and provides Unifeeder operations teams with real-time visibility of terminal berthing plans. At the same time, terminals receive Unifeeder’s real-time schedule and move count updates. This ensures faster alignment between Unifeeder and its terminal partners and more reliable data to support Just In Time arrivals.

“Through this partnership, our operations teams see benefits such as more reliable arrivals, more time for planning instead of chasing information, and more stable vessel speeds, leading to more efficient operations and measurable fuel savings.” Christian Jurlander, Head of Global Fleet Optimization, Unifeeder.

Portchain looks forward to working with Unifeeder in the next phase of the rollout and sharing new results as the collaboration expands across Europe and the Americas.

“We are proud to partner with Unifeeder, one of the World’s leading Feeder Operators. We look forward to help them achieve Just-In-Time Arrivals with their terminal partners, for more predictable and efficient port call operations.” Craig Halford, VP Sales, Portchain