UK Seafarer Cadets Become First to Follow New ‘Futureproofed’ Syllabus

[By UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency]

This year's cohort of seafarer trainees have become the first in the UK to learn under a new syllabus developed through an industry-wide initiative, led by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA), to ensure skills keep pace with modern technology and practices.

Lessons began in September this year using the updated syllabus. Its revision was completed and presented to nautical colleges in 2023 for implementation into courses now being rolled out for the next generation of seafarers.

Highlights are the inclusion of required learning in:

• Digital charts

• Alternative fuels and propulsion

• Cyber security and data skills

The new syllabus is the latest product of the Cadet Training and Modernisation (CT&M) Programme, led and coordinated by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) and involving industry, training providers and seafarers.

It is believed to be the first time a maritime regulator has joined forces with industry experts on such a skills project which is bearing fruit including the recently announced new app-based electronic Training Record Book.

Ajit Jacob, MCA Chief Examiner, said:

“Developing the next generation of seafarers needs a strong foundation of skills for them to work effectively, safely and carry the maritime industry forward.

“That’s exactly what we have in our new, futureproofed syllabus: an up-to-date, regularly reviewed set of required learning that has been welcomed by the maritime industry.

“It is equipping trainees for new and developing technology and practices, but also modern skills to ensure welfare is a priority too. I wish the best of luck to all trainees beginning their studies – and careers – this year.”

Background

The CT&M Programme is based on recommendations made by the Seafarer and Cadet Training Review, launched by the Maritime Skills Commission on the instruction of the Maritime Minister in 2021.

It brings together key stakeholders, including the UK Chamber of Shipping, Merchant Navy Training Board, seafarer unions, educators and more, focused on improving seafarer training. It is believed to be the first time a maritime regulator like the MCA has joined forces with industry experts to shape such training in this way.

The MCA does not deliver training but is responsible for overseeing that standards are maintained by providers through seafarer assessments and regular audits of the training providers.

