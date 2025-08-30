U.S. Coast Guard Clears REGENT Squire Seaglider Prototype for Testing

[By: REGENT Craft]

The REGENT Defense Squire Seaglider prototype has been officially cleared for testing by the U.S. Coast Guard, the regulator of Seaglider vessels, after rigorous safety preparations and risk analysis, REGENT Craft announced today. This milestone highlights both the versatility of REGENT’s technology and the company’s commitment to providing American-made maritime solutions for urgent national security needs.

From Quarter-Scale Pioneer to Defense Platform

The Squire prototype holds a unique place in REGENT’s history as the company’s original quarter-scale demonstrator, which successfully validated the Seaglider vessel’s core operating modes: float, foil, and fly. Having already proven the fundamentals of wing-in-ground effect flight, Squire is now being optimized as a maritime defense asset.

With speeds of up to 80 knots (92 mph), a 50-lb payload capacity, and an operational range exceeding 100 nautical miles, Squire is designed to support critical defense missions including ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance), logistics, and anti-submarine warfare.

“Squire has come full circle, from validating the very first Seaglider flights to now becoming a critical test asset to support our defense mission,” said Billy Thalheimer, co-founder and CEO of REGENT. “Repurposing this prototype shows the inherent flexibility of our technology and demonstrates how they can evolve to meet the needs of the American warfighter.” ‍

A Growing Seaglider Ecosystem

Squire represents just one element of REGENT’s multi-tiered approach to developing next-generation maritime capabilities. The company is building a portfolio that spans both autonomous and crewed Seaglider vessels, as well as all-electric and hybrid versions.

In addition to Squire, the company is also currently conducting sea trials of its 12-passenger Viceroy Seaglider prototype in Rhode Island.