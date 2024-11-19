Tunnel Project Tugs Tie Up on Floating Pier

[By: SF Marina]

The 11-mile Fehmarn Belt Fixed Link tunnel will connect the Danish island of Lolland with the German island of Fehmarn, reducing travel time from 45 minutes by ferry to a mere 10 minutes, and seven by electric rail. SF Marina is playing an important role in this ambitious five-year development by supplying floating concrete dock pontoons for the project's tugboat pier.

The 705' pier is comprised of ten 65' x 16' SF1850 floating concrete pontoons and one 50'-long center section with a 28° end. This allows the array to gently angle away from the stone breakwater for double-sided docking. Heavy-duty SF1850 series pontoons are designed to handle the rigors of commercial use. Virtually unsinkable, they offer approximately 198 psf of

buoyancy yet are extremely stable. SF Marina W400 Connectors deliver 2x105 tons per joint of breaking strength. Internal corner pile guides allow the pier to

maintain its 3' freeboard while 21 aluminum bull bollards provide ample tie up locations. Eight rescue ladders and three ring buoy/fire extinguisher pedestals help ensure worker safety.

The concrete pontoons were made at SF Marina's Wallhamn, Sweden facility and transported to the site by truck. The company has six precast manufacturing locations across the globe and a robust delivery network to keep construction schedules on time and logistics expenses low. Strengthening links between Scandinavia and Central Europe, the Fehmarn Belt Fixed Link tunnel is Denmark's largest infrastructure project. It is part of a growing green traffic corridor throughout Europe.



Since 1918, Gothenburg, Sweden-based SF Marina has engineered and manufactured floating breakwaters and concrete dock pontoons, and related marine structures that are built to withstand extreme weather events. With offices worldwide, it has completed commercial and recreational vessel projects around the globe.