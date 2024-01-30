TDI-Brooks’ New DP Vessel “R/V NAUTILUS” Sets Sail

[By: TDI-Brooks]

TDI-Brooks has expanded its fleet by incorporating the R/V NAUTILUS (formerly known as Nautical Geo), thereby increasing its vessel capacity. The NAUTILUS is a DP2 vessel that was built in 2000 and measures 75 meters in length. After undergoing a 6-month retrofit period in Las Palmas, the vessel is currently enroute to the US East Coast to provide support for offshore wind operations. Equipped with the newly-acquired Geomiil Manta-200 CPT, which can be deployed through the NAUTILUS mid-ship moonpool, the system has the capability to penetrate the soil up to 40-50 meters, depending on its composition. The vessel is expected to be fully prepared for the first offshore wind program by early March.

The demand for subsea services continues to thrive in the market, as clients increasingly seek enhanced capabilities. The vessel provides a wide range of offshore support, including subsea services, construction assistance, exploration, production, AUV, ROV, and diving support. It also caters to military operations, scientific marine research, and survey mapping. “TDI-Brooks remains dedicated to the expanding offshore wind market and other scientific survey initiatives.” Jim Brooks, TDI-Brooks President and CEO.

The NAUTILUS is a highly adaptable vessel equipped with various features and tools. It has a North American MCK-1240 upper forecastle deck on the starboard side, which includes a SWL 7.1-ton crane. Additionally, the vessel offers spacious accommodation with 46 berths and a large deck capacity.

In addition to these tools, the NAUTILUS is equipped with Geomil Manta-200 CPT, Neptune 3K & 5K vibracorers, and a specially designed pneumatic vibracorer by TDI-Brooks. These tools enable efficient and accurate geotechnical surveys and sampling.

To facilitate comprehensive surveys, the NAUTILUS is equipped with a Teledyne RESON full ocean depth multibeam echosounder (MBES). This advanced equipment allows for surveys up to approximately 2,500 meters water depth. It is particularly useful for conducting hydrographic marine surveys, surface geochemical "seep-hunting" (SGE), and seabed heatflow surveys (HF).