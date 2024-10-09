Spot Ship Board Welcomes Herman Narula as New Board Member

[By: Spot Ship]

Spot Ship announced today that Herman Narula, co-founder and CEO of British multinational tech company Improbable will be joining the board of the UK maritime tech start-up Spot Ship. This is Narula’s first board role outside the Improbable Group, and he will also participate in Spot Ship’s £2.5m funding round as an angel investor.

Spot Ship’s CEO and Founder, James Kellett stated, “Herman has been a constant inspiration to me throughout the Spot Ship journey. His expertise in machine learning, simulation methodologies, and AI will be invaluable in enabling us to further our technology lead. It is a banner moment for maritime software in general, and Spot Ship in specific, to have a tech titan of this magnitude come on board. This resounding vote of confidence in the company perfectly prepares us to launch the largest Series A in maritime history.”

Narula added, “I’m delighted to join Spot Ship and work with such a driven and talented team. As flagged by a16z earlier this year, maritime software is one of the most exciting sectors in tech today. Spot Ship’s significant lead on parser accuracy perfectly sets it up as a leader in this critical industry”