Seamen’s Church Institute and KOTUG to Strength Maritime Training

[By: Seamen's Church Institute]

The Seamen’s Church Institute (SCI) and KOTUG Training & Consultancy (KTC) have renewed their strategic partnership to expand world-class maritime training opportunities for U.S. mariners.

SCI, through its Center for Maritime Education, is a leading provider of simulation-based training in the United States. With this renewed partnership, SCI will leverage KOTUG’s internationally recognized trainers and consultants to enhance its harbor tug training programs and integrated tug master–ship pilot courses. KOTUG, a global leader in harbor, river, and terminal towage training, will benefit from access to SCI’s state-of-the-art vessel and tug simulators. Together, the organizations will offer complementary services to ports, terminals, and the inland tug and barge industry, ensuring mariners have access to advanced training and innovative assessment tools.

“The renewal of our partnership with KOTUG reflects our shared commitment to maritime safety and excellence,” said The Rev. Mark Nestlehutt, President and Executive Director, The Seamen’s Church Institute. “By combining our facilities with KOTUG’s global expertise, we can deliver the highest quality training for American mariners.”

“We are proud to continue working with SCI,” said Ard-Jan Kooren, CEO, KOTUG. “This collaboration merges international best practices with SCI’s deep knowledge of the U.S. market, providing unparalleled opportunities for maritime professionals.”

The renewed agreement strengthens both organizations’ ability to meet the evolving demands of the maritime industry and supports their mission to enhance safety, performance, and professionalism on the water.