Sanmar Delivers Second Powerful Modern Tug to Canadian Operator

Seaspan Harrier By The Maritime Executive 04-20-2021 08:43:32

Sanmar has delivered the second of two modern flagship twin sister tugboats to Canadian west coast marine services provider Seaspan.

Built in 2016 at Sanmar Shipyards Altinova, Bogacay XI has been renamed Seaspan Harrier by its new owners and left Turkey for its new home on Canada’s west coast on 15 April. Seaspan acquired the tug’s sister vessel Bogacay Vlll, which it renamed Seaspan Raptor, towards the end of 2020.

Like its sister, Seaspan Raptor which was built in 2015, was initially operated by Sanmar in its own fleet. Also like its sister, it is making the 12,500 nautical mile journey from Turkey to Vancouver under its own steam.

Measuring 24.4m x 11.25m x 5.7m, the 312gt Seaspan Harrier and Seaspan Raptor are twin Z-drive, diesel powered tugs based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar RAmparts 2400 SX design from renowned Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd.

Acclaimed for their manoeuvring ability, sea-keeping and stability performance, the Bogacay class tugs from Sanmar are designed for maximum efficiency in the performance of ship-handling duties for sea going ships.

Powered by two 2,240kW MTU engines and Kongsberg Z-drives, the high-performance tugs can achieve an impressive 75 tonnes of bollard pull and have a top speed of 13 knots. A fire-fighting pump driven through clutched flexible coupling on the front of the dedicated CAT C32 diesel has a capacity of 2,700m3/hour.

Special care has been taken with soundproofing throughout the vessels to improve crew comfort in a safe working environment. The captain and chief engineer’s cabins are above deck along with a mess/lounge and galley, WC and shower. Below deck are two double cabins, WC with shower and a laundry. High standards of comfort and quality throughout include teak imitating IMO-approved floor material. All accommodation space is heated, vented and air-conditioned. Seaspan Harrier and Seaspan Raptor are classed: ABS, +ABCU, +A1, +AMS, Towing Vessel, UWILD, QR.

Ruchan Civgin, Commercial Director of Sanmar, said: “These are impressive tugboats in terms of performance and efficiency. They benefit from extremely high standards of design, build and outfitting. We are delighted that our friends at Seaspan, who we have had a good business relationship for many years, have added these powerful modern tugboats to their fleet. It is always gratifying when a client comes back for more.”

The Canadian operator has also previously bought the powerful 70 tonnes bollard pull ASD tugs Seaspan Kestral, Seaspan Osprey (2012), Seaspan Eagle (2011) and Seaspan Raven (2010) from Sanmar.

Seaspan is an association of Canadian companies primarily involved in coastal marine transportation, shipdocking/ship escort, ship repa

