Royal Visit Marks Reopening of Lloyd’s Register London Headquarters

[By: Lloyd's Register]

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal has officially reopened Lloyd’s Register’s Grade II* listed headquarters in central London following an extensive refurbishment.

The reopening of the building, now officially renamed the Lloyd’s Register Building, took place during London International Shipping Week, marking a significant milestone in the building’s history and its future as a modern hub for maritime innovation and collaboration.

Originally opened in 1901, the building has undergone a restoration to preserve its architectural heritage and will once again serve as the London headquarters for Lloyd’s Register Group and Lloyd’s Register Foundation, providing a modernised workspace for colleagues, clients, and partners.

During the visit, The Princess Royal had the opportunity to explore the broader themes of maritime heritage and innovation.

The Princess Royal also had a tour of the historic building and was introduced to SHE SEES - a powerful initiative that reimagines maritime history through the lens of women. The project highlights untold stories through striking portraits and collaborative storytelling, offering a fresh perspective on the sector’s past, present, and future.

Lloyd’s Register has a long association with the Royal Family. HRH The Prince of Wales, Albert Edward, visited in 1904 and HRH The Late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, was the first person to be elected Honorary Member of the General Committee of Lloyd’s Register of Shipping. A formal painting of him is displayed in the General Committee room.

Nick Brown, CEO of Lloyd’s Register, said: “We were honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal to officially reopen our historic London headquarters. The reopening of our building is more than a return to a historic home; it is a statement of our commitment to shaping the future of maritime. This building will be a hub where heritage meets innovation, a place where our colleagues, clients and partners can collaborate to tackle the industry’s greatest challenges and opportunities.”

Ruth Boumphrey, Chief Executive of Lloyd’s Register Foundation, said: “Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal’s visit marks a wonderful moment in celebrating our building’s rich maritime heritage and long history, while highlighting the vital work the Foundation is doing to help the global community focus on tackling the world’s most pressing safety and risk challenges.”

To close the visit, The Princess Royal rang the bell and unveiled a plaque to mark the reopening. In addition, she was presented with a copy of the rigging and profile plan for the Royal Yacht Britannia, as produced by John Brown & Co, c1952, plus a copy of the SHE SEES book.