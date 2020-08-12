Robert Socha Joins Conrad Shipyard’s Senior Management Team

By The Maritime Executive 08-12-2020 12:39:03

Conrad Shipyard is pleased to announce the addition of Robert A. Socha, to the Conrad team as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. In this role, Robert will lead the company’s sales and marketing efforts. He will work collaboratively with other Conrad business groups, including Business Development, Engineering and Product Development, Contracts, Estimating and Operations.

“We are excited to have Robert join our team. He brings to our company 30-plus years of experience in sales and marketing in the marine industry, and he is a welcome addition to our company. Robert’s extensive background will help Conrad strengthen existing customer relationships, develop entries into new markets and expand our sales presence in the industry. Robert exhibits professionalism and integrity, qualities Conrad deems critical in taking care of our customers, and we are delighted to bring him aboard.” stated Johnny Conrad, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Robert has served in numerous roles of increasing responsibility including Sales Representative, Assistant Division Manager, Executive Vice President, and Vice President of Business Development with various companies in the offshore and inland marine transportation, shipbuilding, oil and gas exploration, and offshore engineering/construction industries.

