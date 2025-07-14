Resolve Marine Publishes 2024 Sustainability Report

[By: Resolve Marine]

Resolve Marine, a global leader in innovative marine solutions, today announced the publication of its?2024 Sustainability Report, part of the company’s comprehensive environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments, programs and contributions.

The publication, the company’s second report, outlines Resolve Marine’s?sustainability platform and advancements made in the past year. The report details targets and progress associated with UN Sustainability Development Goals (UN SDGs): UN SDG #14, Life Below Water; UN SDG #11, Sustainable Cities and Communities; and UN SDG #5, Gender Diversity. Resolve Marine aligns with the UN SDGs as a guiding framework to make the most impact in addressing some of the world’s largest sustainable development challenges.

New elements of this year’s report include:

Stakeholder engagement: how Resolve Marine engages with key stakeholder groups

Environmental impact of select emergency response and project work during the year

UN SDG commitments, targets and progress:

Environmental programs and progress across debris recovered, recycling and waste management, ESG considerations in the tender/bid process, charitable donations and humanitarian relief

Social progress through hiring, recruiting, equitable pay, HSEQ policies, safety training and workforce talent development

Governance includes information about company policies and the board of directors

Joseph Farrell III, CEO of Resolve Marine, commented, “Sustainability is not just a commitment for Resolve Marine, it’s part of our identity. With our unique capabilities to remove ocean debris and pollutants, we are in a position to make a real difference for marine ecosystems. We’re also proud to support communities in need through our response and recovery efforts, and we’re actively working to shift the gender imbalance in our industry by opening more doors for women in maritime careers. This report reflects our focus on steady, measurable progress, and we look forward to using it as a platform to guide our actions and hold ourselves accountable."

Jennifer Schlueter, co-lead of the ESG Task Force and Senior Manager of Brand, Marketing and Communications added, “Through continued sustainability efforts, we have deepened engagement with our stakeholders. ESG remains a strong, recurring theme in those conversations and I’m confident that readers of this year’s report will gain a deeper understanding of how we are strengthening our sustainability platform to make a lasting impact in the years to come."

Click?here?to view the 2024 Sustainability Report.