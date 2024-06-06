PPG Shows 40% Reduction in Coating Overspray with Electrostatic Application

[By: PPG]

PPG today announced that EDR Antwerp shipyard achieved a 40 per cent reduction in overspray with the electrostatic application of PPG SIGMAGLIDE® 2390 fouling release coating. The project was carried out on the underwater hull of the RoRo passenger vessel Stena Transporter from Stena Line and is the second successful electrostatic application project for EDR.

Electrostatic application has increased transfer efficiency compared to airless spraying, resulting in reductions in overspray and waste, and combined with the low VOC emissions of PPG Sigmaglide coating, provides cleaner operation and an improved work environment for the applicators. The chemical composition of both PPG Sigmaglide fouling release coating and PPG NEXEON™ 810 antifouling coating make them suitable for application using the electrostatic process.

“Electrostatic application increases the weather window in which painting activities can take place, as well reducing overspray significantly,” said Philippe Trouillard, commercial manager, EDR. “It’s impressive to see how the charged paint droplets are attracted to the vessel surface almost like a magnet. You only have to look at the dock floors at the end of the project to see how much paint has been saved from disappearing into the environment. Due to a cleaner operation, we have spent less time masking the vessel and covering the dock, saving valuable time and costs.”

“Ship owners and shipyards are being encouraged to look for innovative solutions in order to comply with stricter environmental regulations and meet their sustainability goals,” said Sijmen Visser, PPG sales director, Marine EMEA, Protective and Marine Coatings. “We see an increased demand not only for biocide-free and copper-free hull coatings to reduce vessel emissions, but also for more sustainable application procedures by yards. We strongly believe in the sustainable concept of electrostatic application and are promoting the concept in shipyards in Europe, Singapore and China.”

To learn more about PPG’s sustainably advantaged products and innovations, view the 2023 ESG Report.