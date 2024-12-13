Port Tampa Bay Congratulates PLRS Crane to Improve and Expand Capabilities

[By: Port Tampa Bay]

Port Logistics Refrigerated Service (PLRS), which operates a cold storage and marine container terminal at Port Tampa Bay, debuted a new Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane today. The new crane was already at work, offloading cargo from the Dole Aztec, which arrived with fresh produce from Central America. The new crane, purchased by PLRS, is an energy-efficient addition to the facility's current two high-speed Gottwald models and will help to expand, quicken, and improve refrigerated and break-bulk cargo handling while enhancing heavy lift capabilities at PLRS.

“The new Gottwald crane adds to our significant and expansive capabilities and increases our customer support within the containerized, break-bulk and heavy lift cargo markets,” explained Nate Pitmon, Vice President & Executive Managing Director of Port Logistics Refrigerated Services.

“With addition of the new crane and the ongoing expansion of our facility, we are positioned to rapidly grow our customer base and are open to new market opportunities,” said Russell Smeback, CFO and VP Business Development for Port Logistics Refrigerated Services.

“As Florida’s population continues to grow, it is important to serve the state’s largest food and beverage sector, which sits in the Tampa/Orlando I-4 corridor. PLRS has been a terrific perishable cargo partner, and we celebrate the expansion of their capabilities with the addition of a third crane,” explained Paul Anderson, President & CEO of Port Tampa Bay.

“We are pleased to see our strategic partner, Port Logistics Refrigerated Services, make an investment that will improve their operational efficiencies. As our trade with Latin America grows, PLRS is staying ahead of the curve and ensuring they have the infrastructure ready to meet market demands,” said Raul Alfonso, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer.

PLRS is home to a 135,000-sq.ft. facility designed to handle large volumes of imported and exported cargo, specializing in fresh produce, proteins, and other perishable food and beverage commodities. Regional imports and exports are currently being shipped to and from Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and Costa Rica. The facility’s temperature-controlled warehouse contains separate refrigerated/frozen rooms containing more than 4,000 pallet positions, 250 reefer plugs expanding to over 500 in 2025, and a fumigation building. PLRS is a full-service, flexible, and independent self-contained port terminal operation situated on 13.7 acres along BERTH 219 and features its own Radiation Portal Monitor.

Additionally, the facility has an on-site customs inspection area, dedicated refrigerated fumigation services, and a customs lab, with the ability to expand to add ripening rooms and repacking services. It is conveniently located at Berth 219 and can simultaneously accommodate two large ships and barges while offering quick access to CSX railways and the I-75/275 and I-4 transportation corridor. The Tampa/Orlando I-4 Corridor is the state’s largest and fastest-growing market, as well as Florida’s distribution hub for the grocery/food and beverage sector. In addition, other Southeastern markets such as Atlanta and Charlotte are accessible by truck with one-day runs, improving supply chain logistics for the Southeast United States.