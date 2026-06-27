Port Canaveral Earns Green Marine Certification for 10th Consecutive Year

[By Canaveral Port Authority]

For the 10th consecutive year, Port Canaveral has earned Green Marine certification, continuing its decade of environmental leadership and sustainability performance among deepwater seaports. The achievement underscores the Port’s ongoing commitment to implementing responsible environmental practices across its diverse operations while continuously improving its environmental performance.

“Achieving this international certification year after year reflects our continuous commitment to operate responsibly and with respect for the natural resources that make our region such a special place,” stated Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO.

Bob Musser, Port Canaveral’s Senior Director, Environmental, added, "Environmental stewardship is fundamental to everything we do. Green Marine challenges participants to continually improve their environmental performance beyond regulatory requirements. Maintaining certification demonstrates our commitment to measure our performance, identify opportunities for improvement and, most importantly, implement sustainable practices that benefit both our operations and the surrounding environment.”

Green Marine is a voluntary international environmental certification program that includes ports, seaways, terminal operators, shipyards and vessel owners. Port Canaveral has been a member since 2016, earning certification that same year by meeting the organization’s rigorous environmental standards and performance criteria.

Participants are evaluated on a range of performance indicators that extend beyond regulatory compliance, including air emissions – including greenhouse gases and air pollutants – as well as aquatic ecosystems, community impacts, community relations, environmental leadership, spill prevention and stormwater management, underwater noise, and waste management. Certification requires annual self-assessments and every two years an independent third-party verification to ensure accountability and continuous improvement.

Since first earning Green Marine certification, Port Canaveral has maintained its standing in the program by demonstrating ongoing improvements and performance across multiple environmental categories while advancing initiatives that support long-term sustainability throughout its operations.

