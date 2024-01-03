Peninsula Supplies First LNG Bunkering at Port of Algeciras

[By: Peninsula]

Peninsula, the leading independent global supplier of marine energy, has commenced LNG bunkering services at Port of Algeciras with its brand new, purpose-built vessel, the Levante LNG. This marks a milestone for both Peninsula and the Autoridad Portuaria de la Bahia de Algeciras (APBA). The receiving vessel was the Royal Caribbean Group’s cruise ship Icon of the Seas.

Having already undertaken numerous LNG bunkering operations in other ports across the globe, the addition of the Port of Algeciras will help Peninsula provide lower carbon solutions to the growing number of LNG powered vessels joining the global fleet.

Nacho de Miguel, Peninsula’s Head of Alternative Fuels & Sustainability said: “As the only traditional independent bunker supplier that has developed an LNG bunker business, we are already providing our customers with LNG solutions to help them immediately decarbonise their operations. We want to thank the Port Authority of Algeciras for their support in developing a state-of-the-art LNG bunker service at their Port. Working with forward-thinking and dynamic port authorities, like the APBA, is vital in enabling Peninsula to expand its low carbon product offerings across the World’s main bunkering hubs.”