OSG Extends Adoption of Graphene-Based Propeller Coating Across Fleet

[By: GIT Coatings]

One of the world’s leaders in energy transportation, Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (“OSG”) has decided to extend their adoption of GIT Coatings’ graphene-based propeller coating, XGIT-PROP, across seven additional crude oil tankers.

Previously, OSG had successfully applied the graphene-based propeller coating to one of their crude oil tanker vessels in October of 2023. The first application of XGIT-PROP on an OSG tanker has seen performance gains and fuel savings proven beyond expectations. This has been further validated by a third party with the vessel tracked along its trade route covering the Pacific Ocean.

Building on OSG’s mission to transform the maritime industry, they will now begin applying the graphene-based propeller coating across seven additional vessels in their tanker fleet.

Eric Schreiber, Director of Operational Excellence at OSG remarked: “At OSG, we believe sustainable technology such as XGIT-PROP provides an opportunity for us to enhance our performance while also being stewards of the ocean. From the initial application study, XGIT-PROP is a proven product which both benefits vessel efficiency while also providing environmentally friendly impacts, which we will also consider for our new LCO2 vessel designs by Aptamus Carbon Solutions, a new subsidiary of OSG.”

As a biocide-free hard foul release coating, XGIT-PROP is designed to withstand the rigorous conditions faced by propellers. The graphene-based propeller coating overcomes the shortcomings of conventional antifoulings or soft foul release coatings. Combining a strong adhesive primer with a hard foul release topcoat, XGIT-PROP ensures the propeller’s surface stays smooth.

Since 2022, XGIT-PROP has become an industry standard with over 400 applications and fleet agreements from other leading shipping companies.

Philippos Sfiris, Head of Market Strategy & Vessel Performance at GIT Coatings, commented: “This collaboration with OSG marks a significant milestone for our company. Using 3rd party analysis of actual vessel performance data, we were able to confirm that their first vessel performance gains exceeded expectations. As a result, OSG extended their adoption of our graphene-based propeller coating across seven additional vessels. This milestone highlights continued industry-wide adoption of XGIT-PROP, propeller coating which we have seen over 400 applications worldwide. We are happy to continue to lead the shipping industry towards a future that prioritizes energy savings and environmental responsibility.”

This fleet agreement between OSG and GIT Coatings builds on their shared vision of creating solutions that align with global climate goals and ensuring the shipping industry continues sailing towards a net-zero future.

Faced with the need to meet environmental goals, reduce costs, and maintain efficiency, shipowners who are open to change can find help in innovative solutions like graphene-based coatings offered by GIT Coatings.