Optimarin Boosts Naval Orderbook with BWTS Deliveries for Newbuild Frigates

Optimarin has secured a prestigious award to supply its market-leading ballast water treatment system (BWTS) for four newbuild naval frigates ordered at Dutch shipyard Damen Naval in a significant order that bolsters its strong track record of successful deliveries in the naval market.

The contract scope covers delivery by Optimarin of BWTSs for each of the four Anti-Submarine Warfare Frigates to be built at the naval shipbuilding division of Netherlands-based Damen Shipyards Group for which it has previously delivered several systems, both for naval retrofits and commercial newbuilds.

“This award reinforces our established reputation as a reliable supplier of high-quality BWTSs to naval vessels and represents a further strong endorsement of our product from a long-established and important customer,” says Optimarin CEO Tore Svanheld.

Naval track record

Optimarin now has more than 40 systems delivered or on order for naval vessels with the latest contract, which marks the Norwegian supplier’s first naval newbuild order with Damen. These cover Nato navies around the world including the UK, US, Germany and Spain as fleet investments are ramping up.

In a wider perspective, Optimarin has sold nearly 2000 systems to the shipping industry worldwide as it marks its 30th anniversary this year, with its BWTS type-approved by both the IMO and US Coast Guard for regulatory compliance.

The so-called Optimarin Ballast System is based on a simple and reliable design with few movable parts and a self-cleaning UV chamber combined with automatic back-flushing filters, thus requiring minimal maintenance and ensuring operational reliability.

This is underpinned by advanced technology that ensures efficient handling of ballast water during the filtering process and UV treatment to minimise environmental pollution. Earlier shock testing of the system has also proven its robustness for military use.

Compact system for ease of installation

Furthermore, the system is backed by a comprehensive global support network with service technicians available wherever a ship is located to avoid vessel downtime, especially important for naval vessels engaged in mission-critical operations.

A key factor for newbuild deliveries - particularly on warships where deck space can be limited - is the compactness of Optimarin’s flexible modular system that has been streamlined through continuous product development to give a smaller footprint.

The system, which comes with a full documentation package, is also available skid-mounted for ease of installation and there are typically minimal commissioning issues.

Reliable delivery model

Optimarin boasts a highly reliable delivery model based on secure logistics with the ability to rapidly source regionally manufactured components to tailor production of its systems to the needs of naval clients, for example in Europe and the US.

The supplier has recently demonstrated its long-term commitment to the BWTS market with the acquisition of peer player Hyde Marine that has boosted its existing installed base of 1400 systems by a further 600.

“While expanding our product portfolio, Optimarin will continue to be a front-runner in the BWTS market for many years to come, not least in the naval segment where we aim to consolidate our position with further system deliveries while maintaining consistent high standards of service and support,” Svanheld concludes.