OCIMF Appoints New Chair

[By: Oil Companies International Marine Forum]

The Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF) has appointed bp’s Senior Vice President Shipping Lambros Klaoudatos as its new Chair. Lambros takes over the position from Nick Potter, who has been involved with OCIMF at board level since 2014 and has been the organisation’s Chair since 2022.

Lambros is a highly experienced maritime professional with almost 30-years of industry experience across technical, commercial, project management and leadership roles both at sea and onshore. He began his career sailing on passenger vessels, working up to the rank of Master/Offshore Installation Master (OIM) aboard dynamic positioning (DP-3) drillships. He came ashore with bp in 2007 as a Superintendent for Offshore Assurance at bp (USA). In the 17 years since, Lambros represented bp in the USA in a number of roles before his appointment in 2021 as the global organisation’s Senior Vice President Shipping.

Karen Davis, Managing Director, OCIMF, commented: “Nick has been instrumental in supporting the implementation of our new strategy across all areas of work and we are very grateful for the leadership and support he has provided throughout his tenure and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours. Lambros brings a wealth of experience to the role, where he will support OCIMF’s senior leadership team and secretariat in the roll-out of SIRE 2.0 as well as our industry advocacy and engagement work.”

Nick Potter, OCIMF’s outgoing Chair, commented: “It has been both an honour and a pleasure representing ExCom for ten years, with the last two and a half years as Chair. Through the dedication of our secretariat, committees, and workgroups, we have achieved a huge amount. OCIMF’s digitalised vessel inspection programme SIRE 2.0 will go live shortly, we have produced best practices and responded to multiple security incidents, increased our environmental focus and grown our cross-industry advocacy, collaboration and thought leadership. There remains much to do in our mission of safety, security and the environment and I have every confidence in Lambros Klaoudatos as he takes over the reins.”

Lambros Klaoudatos, OCIMF’s newly appointed Chair, added: “On behalf of the membership and myself, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Nick for his dedicated leadership and remarkable contributions during his time as Chair. As we move forward during this time of change, OCIMF’s priorities remain clear and consistent. OCIMF will continue to advocate for and uphold the highest safety standards by implementing SIRE 2.0 and promoting best practices for tankers, barges, terminals and offshore installations. Additionally, we are committed to fostering a culture of inclusion and are focused on strengthening and supporting industry efforts towards a net zero shipping future.”

Lambros takes over the position of Chair effective immediately with the full support of the OCIMF Executive Committee (ExCom), which has endorsed his appointment.